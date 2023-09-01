Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses new carbon trading legislation moving through Brussels, where farmers are set to be paid for on-farm sequestration.

A Department U-turn on controversial cover crop rules, the residential zoned land tax, farmer mental health, the controversy over an EPA tweet and methane bogs will all also be on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.