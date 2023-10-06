Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses the sizzling cattle trade at marts and looks at a quality assurance extension for the SCEP suckler scheme.

Climate payments for farmers, the IFA election hustings, slurry spreading extensions, new derogation map and forestry will all also be on the agenda.

We’ll hear from Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan on the State’s purchase of 550ac in Co Meath for a new national park.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.