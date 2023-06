Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the economic impact of a cull scheme for the dairy sector, a slurry spreading warning for farmers, Iceland’s frozen meat recall and the new veterinary school.

Fertiliser and sheep prices are also on the agenda along with farmer money for PTOs, quad helmets and old farmhouses.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.