In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses the continuing fallout following a cut to Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

We’ll talk about the emerging implications and ongoing farmer protests.

ACRES is set to reopen in the middle of October, but Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has yet to get the money for it. We go through the detail.

Irish Farmers' Association elections, pig farmers and TAMS difficulties are all also on agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

