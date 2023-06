Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses how drought has taken hold across the country, as farmers grapple to grow grass and secure fodder.

Adviser concerns around ACRES, hay and silage ground prices, veterinary medicine regulations, the new vet school, EPA emissions forecasts and the IFA presidential election also feature.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.