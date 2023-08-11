Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses our latest exclusive reader survey of almost 2,000 farmers.

The results show a strong backing for a farmers’ party, a drop in Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s performance rating, decreased fertiliser use and more interest in organics.

Straw prices, dairy exit schemes and farmer appeals are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.