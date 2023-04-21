Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses farmer fears of Sinn Féin’s potential changes to agricultural tax reliefs.

We also look at how weanling prices are up about €200/head and the impact of the sizzling export trade.

Fertiliser, meal prices, dog attacks on sheep, a new veterinary school and methane-cutting feed and slurry additives are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.