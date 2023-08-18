Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team spell out how the bad weather over the summer has left tillage farmers in a harvest crisis.

We discuss the impact it’ll have on straw and grain supplies.

The latest with a farmers’ party, the Tullamore Show, calls for a slurry extension and the findings from our readers survey will all also be on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.