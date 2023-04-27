Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the impact of Macra’s 79km march from Athy to Government buildings and examines the young farmer organisation’s demands in detail.

Beef factory feedlots, Bord na Móna’s importation of Brazilian woodchip, land values, fertiliser prices, Coillte’s profits and farmer pre-nuptial agreements are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.