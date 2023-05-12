Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses ground-breaking Irish research, which shows Limousin cattle have the lowest daily methane emissions.

We’ll also look at land leasing tax changes set to benefit tillage farmers, food prices and a retailer forum, FBD shares, the new Vet school, rewetting, water quality and another part of our farm succession series focused on wills.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.