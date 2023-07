Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the latest on the changes to Ireland’s nitrates derogation, dairy cow cull scheme proposals, beef prices, gene edited crops, an organic dairy farm and mink attacks on poultry.

We’ll also bring you farmer views from this week’s Teagasc dairy open day at Moorepark.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.