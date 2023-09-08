Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the impact of the cut to Ireland’s nitrates derogation. We get farm leader reactions and ask where to from here for higher stocked farms.

A tillage farmer payment, the IFA presidential elections and TAMS are all also on the agenda. We’ll also hear from the chair of the IFA liquid milk committee, Keith O’Boyle.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.