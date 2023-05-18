In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses how farmers' fears are growing over rewetting, looming scheme deadlines, the Minister’s trade mission to China, milk prices, dog attacks and farm partnerships.
We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.
Listen in for the latest.
