In this week's news podcast, our news team details the new suckler scheme set to afford farmers a payment of up to €60/cow.

Brazilian beef imports, an acquisition by ABP, farm incomes, a dairy cow cull, the drought and weather outlook, EPA water trends, nature restoration and farm thefts all also feature.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal to bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.