In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses how some of Ireland’s farm and land tax changes are under review, farmer anger over a mooted suckler herd decline, continued fallout from the RTÉ Investigates calf welfare report, the impact of derogation changes, nature restoration and the wet weather.

We’ll also hear from Minister Martin Heydon on the importance of Farm Safety Week.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

