In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses how the number of the TB reactor cattle has surged across the country, fertiliser fines, falling beef prices, protests over changes to Ireland’s nitrates derogation, farm incomes and farm organisation budget submissions.

We’ll also hear from Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan and Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Assocation president Pat McCormack.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

