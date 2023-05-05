Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, tillage editor Siobhán Walsh examines the forecasted decline in Ireland’s tillage area and we ask what it might mean for the broader farm sector.

Our news team also discusses farmer reaction to supermarket cuts to butter and milk prices.

Fertiliser prices, meal costs, an IFA pigmeat DNA study and the Fair Deal Scheme are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.