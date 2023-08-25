Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses how weanling sales have kicked off, with prices looking positive for suckler farmers.

Sheep breeding sales, milk prices, dairy schemes, straw prices, burger sales, tax advice and organics are all also on the agenda.

We’ll also hear from Donegal sheep farmer Dwayne Shiels, who was named FBD young farmer of the year this week.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.