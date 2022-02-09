The Strathroy factory in Omagh has gone carbon neutral.

The Strathroy Dairy processing plant in Omagh is now officially a carbon neutral site, having been awarded a certification by Climate Partner UK.

It follows on from a Strathroy investment made in 2017 in an anaerobic digester to generate electricity, which uses grass silage, maize silage, lactose, sugar beet, and effluent from the factory.

According to Strathroy Director Ruairi Cunningham, carbon dioxide emissions on site in Omagh have fallen by nearly 85%.

To offset remaining carbon emissions relating to staff commuting to the site, the company supports a project certified according to international standards.

“We are delighted to support a wind energy project in Northeast Brazil.

“This initiative provides clean wind energy with social benefits for Brazilian communities in the states of Piauí and Pernambuco in the northeast of Brazil,” said Cunningham.

Bird flu outbreak in Fermanagh

Avian influenza has been detected in a small poultry flock in Co Fermanagh, DAERA has confirmed.

The H5N1 strain of the disease occurred in the mixed-species flock near Enniskillen. All birds on the premises have been culled and disease control measures are in place.

It is the sixth case of bird flu identified in poultry in NI this winter, with the latest case discussed by MLAs at Stormont on Tuesday.

“It involves a small backyard flock, but, again, that leads to significant restrictions on all farms and all poultry keepers in the area and has consequences for exports,” said Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

DAERA seize animal medicines in Antrim

A parcel containing an animal medicine that is not authorised for use in the UK has been seized by officials from DAERA.

The product was initially identified by a courier company at a Belfast depot and was addressed to a premises in Antrim.

The parcel, which had been shipped from Singapore, contained 10 sachets of AbPrazole granules. The product is used for the treatment and prevention of stomach ulcers in horses.

