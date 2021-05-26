Sinn Féin wary of lower farm penalties
Sinn Féin MLAs have raised concerns about DAERA’s plan to reduce cross compliance penalties for NI farmers.
As reported last week, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has adjusted the penalty system with the main changes being for rule breaches that are deemed “intentional”.
However, when Stormont’s agriculture committee met Thursday, Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer appeared wary of the changes and asked for DAERA to provide more clarity about the potential impact on environmental standards.
“There would be environmental concerns if the regime became too relaxed. There have been a number of environmental issues in recent years,” he maintained. “Yes, I fully support that,” added Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan.
