Dunbia man killed in tragic accident

The Dunbia abattoir in Dungannon was closed yesterday (Wednesday) as a mark of respect for procurement officer Stuart Hamilton who died at the weekend following a fall from a cliff in Co Donegal. Popular among farmers who supplied Dunbia, Stuart from Tandragee was a law graduate, and also a corporal in the Royal Irish Regiment. He was just 30 years old. Our sincere condolences to the Hamilton family.

Badger cull extended in England

Despite long-term plans to phase out badger culling, and instead roll out a new cattle TB vaccine by 2025, the UK government is extending a badger cull across seven new areas this autumn. New four-year cull licences have been issued for zones in Hampshire, Berkshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire and two parts of Shropshire, with between 5,365 and 7,273 badgers to be removed. The government has also authorised licence holders to resume operations in 33 existing areas this year, with up to a maximum of 75,930 badgers to be culled.

UK declared avian influenza free

The UK has met international standards to be declared free from avian influenza. It requires 28 days to pass from cleaning and disinfection was completed on the last infected premises, which happened in the UK on 5 August 2021. Between November 2020 and March 2021, there were 26 confirmed cases in poultry and wild birds across the UK, including outbreaks in two poultry units in NI.

£80,000 raised for Air Ambulance

The charity barbecue organised by Foyle Food Group to mark 25 years of the Foyle Producer Club raised a staggering £80,000 for Air Ambulance NI. Included within that is £15,000 raised on the night during the auction and raffle. “The farming and agricultural community are incredible supporters and we thank everyone who helped to organise, donate, sponsor and attend,” said Kerry Anderson from Air Ambulance NI.

Mexican market opens for UK pork

Mexico has opened its market to allow imports of UK pork for the first time.

According to the UK government, negotiations have been ongoing for four years and a series of inspections by Mexican authorities took place in February 2020. Four pork processing facilities and associated cold stores in England and Wales have been approved for export to Mexico.

The market is expected to be worth £10m per year to UK pork producers.