UK government has ‘contradictory’ policies

The UK government has “contradictory” policies when it comes to environmental regulations, immigration rules and international trade, the president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has said.

In her keynote speech at the NFU conference in Birmingham, Minette Batters said the UK government needs a clear plan for domestic agriculture.

“It (the government) is raising the bar for environmental standards at home but pursuing trade deals which support lower standards overseas.

“It is claiming to value domestic food production but making it difficult to find workers to harvest or process it,” she said.

“It is stating there are many export opportunities for British food but failing to prioritise the resources to open up those new markets,” Batters added.

Webinar on multi-species swards

AgriSearch are hosting a webinar on Tuesday 1 March at 8pm to give an insight into the use of multispecies swards (MSS).

The event will hear from six local beef and sheep farmers who are currently involved in a project trialling the establishment of these swards.

Results from research will also be presented. Full details of the event and registration are available on the AgriSearch website.