Auctioneer Richard Beattie, with his wife Selina, the hosts for the 'Auction of Hope' on Friday 8 April.

Countdown to Air Ambulance auction

The ‘Auction of Hope’ returns on Friday 8 April 2022, taking place thanks to a partnership between Air Ambulance NI agri-business group and Richard Beattie of Beattie’s Livestock Sales.

Raising funds for Air Ambulance NI and the Cancer Fund for Children, the auction will be held at Glenpark Estate, Omagh.

Alternatively, you can watch the auction online on the MartEye platform.

Anyone wishing to donate a lot this year should contact Libby Clarke on 077 755 84884 or email lib788@gmail.com.

Items already listed include a pedigree registered Badgerface Texel ram lamb, Aberdeen Angus embryos, animal feed, hotel vouchers, meat hampers, sheep shearing, food hampers, family tours of the north coast and family kayaking.

Entry deadline for Balmoral Show

Livestock and equine entries for the 153rd Balmoral Show must be submitted online by 5pm on Friday 18 March 2022.

To enter online or to download a copy of the prize schedule, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

The Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, will take place between Wednesday 11 May and Saturday 14 May 2022. Early bird tickets, as well as a limited number of ‘Any Day’ tickets, are available to purchase online.

