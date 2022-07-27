EFS wider level to re-open in August

A new phase of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) wider level will open for applications on 30 August, DAERA has confirmed. The sixth tranche of the scheme, which applies to all land in NI not in an environmental designation, closes on 23 September.

Participants from the first tranche of EFS wider level can re-apply for the sixth tranche as their original scheme agreements expire at the end of 2022.

However, some measures which were available in previous phases are no longer offered as general options, such as the single fence measure (watercourse stabilisation).

Supplies of wool dye products improve

Following a widespread shortage during 2021, more wool dye products are available in agricultural supply stores across NI this year.

Supplies of dye products, which are used for preparing sheep for shows and sales, were extremely tight last year as UK manufacturers ran into problems with a new post Brexit regulatory system for chemicals.

Reports from local merchants indicate that more products are available this year, although stocks are still not back to pre-2021 levels.

Limited supplies of Cheviot Colouring Powders are available in local stores and there appears to be no issue with either Bloom Additive or Purl Dip, two products which are commonly mixed together.

However, Greyface Brown, a liquid dye, is no longer available and supplies of other dye products in local merchants can be hit and miss.

Brazilians do deal with Hilton group

Brazilian beef processing giant Minerva Foods has confirmed it has entered into a supply agreement in the UK with Hilton Food Group.

The deal with Hilton Food Solutions, the foodservice arm of the Hilton group, will allow the Brazilian company to expand supply into the British market.