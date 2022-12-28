Local agri shows finalise dates for 2023

Most local agricultural shows that will be held across NI during 2023 have finalised dates for the upcoming season. The largest event of the year, Balmoral Show, is taking place from 10 to 13 May.

Ballymoney and Lurgan shows are both on 3 June and Armagh show is a week later on 10 June. Saintfield and Ballymena are both taking place on 17 June and Newry Show is on 24 June.

Omagh show is on 1 July, while Castlewellan and Londonderry/Limavady are both on 15 July. Antrim Show takes place on 22 July, Clogher Valley is on 26 July, and Fermanagh is on 11 to 12 August. The last event of the year is the Winter Fair on 7 December.

Major changes for NI farms in 2023, says UFU

The next 12 months could see changes that will affect the NI farming industry for generations, the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said.

In his new-year message, David Brown suggested more progress is likely to be made on a new system of farm support in NI.

“If DAERA create an agriculture policy which has a resilient food supply chain at its heart, we have the potential to not only be the number one supplier of choice for UK households, but a firm favourite for markets around the world too,” he said.

Brown also urged DAERA to fully implement its new bovine TB strategy, which includes badger culls in TB hotspot areas.

“Arguably, the biggest threat to our ambitions is the industry’s ongoing struggle with the stranglehold that bovine TB has over the NI herd,” the Fermanagh man said.

January date for UGS conference

The 64th annual conference organised by the Ulster Grassland Society takes place in the Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick on Tuesday 17 January, starting at 9.45am.

Under the theme, “Economic and Sustainable Farming”, speakers include Andy Doyle from the Irish Farmers Journal who will discuss practical aspects of good soil management, Welsh beef and sheep farmer Marc Jones and Scottish dairy farmer Jim Baird.

The fourth speaker is Dr Elizabeth Stockdale, head of farming systems research at the Cambridge-based National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB). Elizabeth has over 25 years of research experience working in soil health and nutrient management.

For more details on the UGS event or to book a please email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk.

Opportunity to visit large dairy herds

Up to 16 places are available on a study tour to two large-scale dairy farms in Yorkshire, taking place between Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 March 2022.

The tour is part of the DAERA Farm Innovation Visits scheme delivered by CAFRE, with the aim of the latest visit to learn about large dairy herd management.

Both Yorkshire businesses milk over 650 cows, producing in excess of 11,000 litres per cow, and employ large numbers of staff, many of whom are part-time and have little previous farming experience.

Applications are invited from a member or employee of a farm businesses which milks over 200 cows, with the person to be over 18 years of age and not in full-time education. The application window runs from Monday 2 January to Friday 13 January 2023 at 4pm. For more details visit the CAFRE website.

Calf-rearing event at CAFRE Greenmount

CAFRE, in partnership with AFBI, is hosting a calf-rearing event at the Dairy Centre at Greenmount Campus on Thursday 19 January 2023.

The event will focus on issues such as building design and feeding, and will also highlight energy saving practices implemented within the CAFRE dairy herd.

The first tour starts at 10.30am with groups running every 30 minutes.

The last group will leave at 12.30pm.