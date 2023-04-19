YFCU elect new presidential team

Members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) elected a new presidential team at the organisation’s AGM in Belfast last Saturday.

Stuart Mills from Moneymore took over from Peter Alexander as president, after completing a two-year term as deputy president.

Richard Beattie from Finvoy was then elected unopposed as the YFCU’s new deputy president.

Voting took place for the election of four new vice-presidents. The successful candidates were Kristina Fleming from Ballywalter, Matthew Livingstone from Collone, Rachel Smith from Moycraig and Shannen Vance from Trillick and District.

Recall of Visqodip teat dip product

A product recall has been issued for Visqodip 0.535%, a post-milking teat dip solution.

According to the UK’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate, there are concerns about the stability of Visqodip when it is over 12 months old, and all batches made since May 2021 are being recalled.

The manufacturer of the product, Evans Vanodine International plc, is contacting wholesale dealers to examine stocks.

Free AMR training to end in August

Training on the responsible use of antimicrobials, which is a requirement for local farm quality assurance schemes, will no longer be free of charge in the autumn.

The workshops are currently available under the Farm Family Key Skills Programme, although this is due to end in August 2023.

The two-hour course is delivered either online or in person by local vets. The next event is an online webinar taking place on Monday 24 April at 7.30pm. Pre-registration is required by visiting CAFRE’s website.

DAERA issues £8.96m EFS payments

DAERA has begun issuing payments to farmers under the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) for claims made in 2022.

Payments totalling £8.96m are being made to farmers, with the money paid out from 17 April. According to DAERA over 90% of claims were paid on that date, with the remaining claims processed as soon as they are validated.

Claims for the 2023 year opened on 6 April for the majority of EFS participants and can be submitted using DAERA’s Single Application and Maps Service.

Angus bulls peak at 5,400gn in Dungannon

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls averaged £3,885 across seven lots at Tuesday’s native breed sale in Dungannon Mart, up £40/head on the previous sale in February.

Topping the trade at 5,400gns was Bessiebell Lord Tyrone X245, a 16 month old son of Shadwell Evolution T003 and forwarded by Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart.

This was followed with 3,900gns paid for Ember Pete Y962 from Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, while Ballyvaston Emlyn X192 from Christopher Strain, Downpatrick sold for 3,700gns.

Hereford bulls topped 3,300gns for River-Dale 1 Wrangler from the McMordie family, Saintfield followed by two lots making 3,200gns.

First up was Barnburn 1 Volcano from B & G Watson, Crossgar, followed by Solitude 1 Washington from Andrew McMordie, Ballygowan.