Training on the responsible use of antimicrobials, which is a requirement for the NI beef and lamb farm quality assurance scheme, will no longer be free of charge from September 2023.

The workshops are organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services, although funding which allows free courses is due to end in August 2023. The two-hour workshop is delivered either online or in person, by local vets.

The next event is an online webinar taking place on 10 July at 7.30pm. Pre-registration is required by visiting CAFRE’s website.

DAERA sickness below NICS average

In the 2022/2023 financial year, staff employed in DAERA took an average of 10.9 sick days, up from 9.6 days in the previous 12 months. The DAERA average is below that for the NI Civil Service as a whole, which stands at 12.3 days – which equates to a direct salary cost estimated at £39m.

The highest absence level was in the Department of Justice, at 17.9 days.

Morris to step down from Rural Support

Veronica Morris is to step down as chief executive of Rural Support in December 2023. She has headed up the Cookstown-based charity since January 2020.

A recruitment process for a new chief executive at Rural Support has now begun, with the deadline for applications set for 31 July.

Project to breed low-methane sheep

Sheep genetics company Innovis, is leading a new project aimed at breeding sheep that produce lower methane emissions. The three-year project will measure emissions from 13,500 sheep in 45 flocks, to build a dataset which will be used to help lower methane production through genetic selection.

Various research institutions and industry groups are involved in the “Breed for Ch4nge” project, including Scotland’s Rural College, Harper Adams and the National Sheep Association.

UK more reliant on food imports

A lack of available labour in the agri food sector has made the UK more dependent on food from other countries, an independent review has found.

The review into labour shortages in the food supply chain was conducted by experts from within the sector and presented to the UK government last week.

“The UK has become increasingly reliant on imports to meet its food needs in certain categories, highlighting the importance of addressing labour challenges for a robust domestic food supply chain,” the report states.

The panel found that technology and automation could help reduce demand for labour in the food supply chain, but will not have a major short/medium term impact.