There were 311 new tractors registered in NI during the first half of 2023, equating to a 6% drop year-on-year, according to data from the Agricultural Engineers’ Association.

Across the UK overall, the figures indicate that tractor sales were up by 6% in the first six months of the year, with 6,777 new registrations over the period.

World sheepdog trials

The world sheepdog trials will take place in less than eight weeks at Gill Hall Estate, near Dromore, Co Down. Organisers are expecting 50,000 spectators at the four-day event, along with 240 competitors from over 30 countries. The event runs from 13 to 16 September, and tickets can be booked online at www.worldsheepdogtrials.org.

Legal challenge to Australian trade deal

An environmental group has started legal proceedings against the UK’s controversial free trade agreement with Australia.Feedback, a London-based campaign group, is seeking a judicial review against the UK government over an inadequate assessment of the environmental impacts of the Australian trade deal.

In particular, Feedback points to “consistent data”, which shows that meat produced in Australia has a higher carbon footprint than UK meat.

“With its flimsy environmental impact assessment of the UK-Australia trade deal, the government has blithely thrown both British farmers and the Paris Agreement under the bus in its futile bid for positive post-Brexit headlines,” said Carina Millstone from Feedback.