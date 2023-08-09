ROI herds warned about BVD from NI

An all-island map showing herds with positive results for Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) at the end of 2022 highlights the significant progress made by eradication programmes, but also the higher level of infection still seen in NI.

In total, 3.76% of NI herds had BVD positive cases in 2022, with higher levels of infection seen in some areas, including along the Co Armagh border with Co Monaghan.

In the Republic of Ireland (ROI), only 0.45% of herds had positive BVD cases in 2022, with the country on track to gain formal BVD-free status in 2024.

However, Dr David Graham, the CEO of Animal Health Ireland (AHI), has urged Irish farmers to continue submitting samples promptly for testing and maintain efforts to prevent accidental transmission of the virus.

“The higher levels of infection in NI, as compared to ROI, mean that herds in border regions, particularly in Monaghan and Louth, need to be especially careful,” he said.

£6.8m spent on administering FBIS

Data released by DAERA following a Freedom of Information request shows that £6.8m of costs have been incurred to date administering the various tiers and tranches of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS).

A total of £40.76m in grants have been paid to farmers, most of which relate to the first four tranches of Tier 1 of the scheme, for equipment costing up to £30,000. That part of the scheme is delivered by Countryside Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, who have received £3.58m to date.

Tier 2 of FBIS, for large scale capital investments attracting up to £250,000 of grant support, is administered by DAERA.

Leeds takes top spot in Holstein rankings

Denovo 2776 Leeds has taken the top spot in the new ranking of UK genomic Holstein bulls by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

In the latest bull run, the Sandy-Valley Laker son increased his Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI) to £914.

A new entrant, Denovo 80044 Highview, is in second position with a PLI of £902. Third place goes to the former number one sire Wilra SSI Faneca Ebersol with a PLI of £896.

In the daughter proven Holstein rankings, the debutant Wilra Knowhow came out on top with a PLI of £852.

Almost 600km of hedges under EFS

New figures published by DAERA show that 585km of hedgerows have been planted or laid in NI under the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

The majority of this work was part of the wider level of the scheme, where 523km of hedgerows were planted with two protective fences.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, DAERA state that £57.5m has been paid out under EFS to date and 15% of this funding was for measures related to hedgerows.

W&R Barnett tops NI company list

Belfast-based grain trading company W&R Barnett has been ranked as the largest company in NI in terms of turnover.

The annual list, compiled by Ulster Business Magazine, shows W&R Barnett had sales of £1.57bn in its latest financial accounts, up from £1.27bn the year previous.

After 11 years in the top spot, Moy Park is now in second with a turnover of £1.53bn. In last year’s ranking, the poultry processor had turnover of £1.46bn.

Other notable agri food firms in the list include Dale Farm in 14th position, the Foyle Food Group is 22nd, and Lakeland Dairies (NI) is in 27th position.