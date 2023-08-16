Judging underway at the NI Texel club Export Sale in Dungannon Mart, Co Tyrone.

CAFRE sheep lameness events

Over the coming weeks CAFRE has organised a series of on-farm events across NI, focused on cutting the cost of lameness in sheep flocks.

As well as the host farmer, other speakers will include Dr Jason Barley from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) who will cover the diagnosis, treatment and control of lameness and CAFRE beef and sheep advisers who will outline associated costs.

The events will also consider key flock management decisions this autumn.

The first host is Crosby Cleland, 21 Greens Road, Saintfield, BT24 7EE on Tuesday 22 August at 7.30pm, followed by David and Alexander Boyd, 15 Slievetrue Road, Knockagh, Newtownabbey, BT365BS on Thursday 24 August at 7.30pm.

Other dates are in September and will be listed in our weekly diary.

Red diesel prices up 10p/litre

Quotes from local fuel suppliers for red diesel are currently averaging 80p/litre plus VAT, an Irish Farmers Journal survey has found.

The quotes for 2,250 litres of red diesel were collected on Wednesday and ranged from 78p to 82p/litre.

Red diesel prices are up by around 10p/litre since our last survey in mid-July. However, quotes from some local suppliers have dropped slightly this week due to international oil markets declining in recent days.