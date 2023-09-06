Red diesel prices edging upwards

Price quotes for red diesel have reached a six-month high point, as fuel companies respond to the upward trend in crude oil prices. Quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel this week are typically around 82p to 83p/l, excluding VAT.

It means diesel costs on farm are now at their highest levels since early March, when fuel was priced around the 84p to 86p/l mark.

Quotes for derv are currently in the region of 125p/l to 127p/l, excluding VAT.

Fane Valley gets planning for new build

NI agri-food co-op, Fane Valley, has received planning approval for a new 5,500 square metre office and industrial unit at its headquarters on the Glenavy Road outside Moira.

The new £4.5m building will act as a distribution hub for online sales and to service Fane Valley’s network of 17 retail stores across NI. The investment is expected to create 25 full-time jobs.

NI planning permission rule clarification

New agricultural buildings in NI that are over 500 square metres in size are not eligible for permitted development and, therefore, planning permission.

An article on page 4 of last week’s edition, dated 2 September 2023, incorrectly stated that the size threshold for farm sheds was 150 square metres. We are happy to clarify this.

Teething problems with new livestock system

A new online system for livestock records and movements has gone live, with the NI Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) replacing the old APHIS database.

However, there have been various issues with the new system in recent days. These include reports that livestock marts have been struggling to permit cattle out of sale yards.

Also, local farmers have reported difficulties with updating herd information, including registering calf births. It should be noted that, unlike the old APHIS database, the new NIFAIS system is not located on the DAERA online services part of the department’s website.

To access NIFAIS, farmers need to click a separate link which is highlighted in a red box before logging into DAERA online services. The same log in details for APHIS can be used for accessing NIFAIS.