YFCU leadership programme

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has announced a new leadership programme for members aged between 18 and 30 which aims to help young farmers with farm succession, career development and daily life.

Modelled on a similar highly successful programme run by Scottish counterparts, the YFCU ‘Cultivating Leaders Programme’ is supported by the Thomas Henry Foundation and involves three separate sessions delivered at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

For further details and how to apply visit www.yfcu.org. The closing date is Wednesday 11 October.

Results in for sheep shearing circuit

The final results have been calculated and the silverware presented in the 2023 ‘ABP Sheep Shearing Circuit’ organised by the NI Sheep Shearing Association.

The Junior section was won by Fraser Caldwell, with Patrick Corrigan in second. The winner in the intermediate section was Iain Wilson, followed by Matthew Chambers, while Alex Butler took the senior title, beating off Ryan Adams. The open section was won by Jack Robinson, with Graeme Davidson in second and Tom Perry in third.

BVD hotspots in Armagh, Newry and Enniskillen

Recent BVD test results have indicated concerning levels of infection in the Armagh, Newry and Enniskillen DVO areas, Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) has confirmed.

The rolling 12-month animal level incidence of BVD reached an all-time low point for the Programme of 0.225% in July 2023. However, Armagh DVO has seen incidence at twice the NI average and the greatest number of outbreaks in dairy herds over the last six months. Enniskillen DVO area has the highest number of beef herds affected.

Armagh and Newry DVOs combined have had approximately one third of the total outbreaks in NI in this six-month period.

Recently several herds within close proximity have been affected in the BT60 area (Armagh, Hamiltonsbawn, Markethill and Lisnadill).