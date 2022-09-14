Protein crop scheme to run in 2023

An incentive scheme for growing combinable protein crops in NI will run again in 2023, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said.

The scheme allows an annual payment of £330 per hectare for growing beans, peas and sweet lupins. There were 113 growers involved in the scheme in 2022.

It was initially launched for a two-year period and has now been extended for a further 12-months until the end of next year.

“An interim review of the scheme performance has been completed and this has demonstrated overall positive results,” said Minister Poots.

Bracken spray license expires

The approved period for applying Asulam, the active ingredient in bracken control herbicide Asulox, has now passed.

Since 2013, Asulam has been available on an emergency licence which is reviewed annually by the Health and Safety Executive and Defra.

Approval for the 2022 season stated that the herbicide could be used from 1 July to 12 September. All leftover stocks of Asulam on farms must be disposed of by 28 October.

Lakeview among top prices at Kelso

NI sheep breeders were among the headline prices at the annual Kelso ram sales with Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock in Fivemiletown realising 8,000gns on two occasions for Beltex shearlings.

It was a tremendous sale for the Lakeview flock, with a third Beltex making 7,500gns followed by three more shearlings making 4,500gns, 3500gns and 2,800gns.

Randalstown based James Alexander sold Suffolk shearlings at the sale, realising 3,800gns, 2,500gns and 2,200gns.