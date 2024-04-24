Does anyone else remember the ocean of berries that were present on the trees last back end? Seasoned farmers had hinted at the time that it meant there was a long winter ahead.
How right they were. It got me thinking about the high prevalence of dandelions present in fields at the moment. What’s that a sign of, I wonder? A nice warm summer, with the required amount of rain for crops and grass? Answers welcome on a postcard.
