Word has reached my ears that Michael Murphy is leaving Bord Bia in April to pursue a role in business and executive coaching.
Over 25 years, he’s been beef specialist, media manager and recently stepped in as interim CEO.
Currently Bord Bia’s organisation and industry talent director, I understand he now plans to make talent development the most important part of his job.
Word has reached my ears that Michael Murphy is leaving Bord Bia in April to pursue a role in business and executive coaching.
Over 25 years, he’s been beef specialist, media manager and recently stepped in as interim CEO.
Currently Bord Bia’s organisation and industry talent director, I understand he now plans to make talent development the most important part of his job.
SHARING OPTIONS: