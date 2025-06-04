I see that Dairygold has made a move to help address farm succession challenges amongst its milk suppliers.

The co-op’s current milk supply manager, Paul O’Connell, has been appointed to an expanded role that will include farm succession manager.

The new position will aim to keep land in dairy and grow Dairygold’s milk pool by developing programmes and strategies around succession.

I wish O’Connell the best in his new expanded role as he puts the word ‘success’ back into succession.