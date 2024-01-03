Micheal Dolan, Tullamore Show executive at the launch of the Sustainable Livestock Village at Tullamore Show in 2023. \ Philip Doyle

The Dealer heard a few movements are taking place on the livestock committee at the FBD national livestock show in Tullamore.

Long-time head of the commercial cattle section Michael Dolan is taking a step back after 18 years and 14 shows after this year’s event. The 2024 show will be his last as head of the commercial cattle section. He will then concentrate on the new Sustainable Livestock Village, which was launched at the show in 2023.

The commercial cattle section is one of the highlights of the show with two ringsides filled to capacity every August.

Dolan leaves the section in fine fettle with a good support team and a record 365 cattle entered in the commercial cattle section in 2023. The show returns to the Butterfield Estate on Sunday 11 August 2024.