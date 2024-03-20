The Dealer sees that 14 of the 23 TDs and senators owning land are from Government parties.\ Houses of the Oireachtas

I was amused to read in the latest register of Oireachtas members’ interests that a mere one in 10 TDs and senators are now reporting to own farmland.

Of the 23 public representatives with a foot on the land, a grand total of 14 came from the Government parties of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and, of course, the Greens.

A further eight came from the independent ranks, a fact The Dealer thinks is not lost on the rural electorate whose support for non-partisan TDs seems to always rise.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett listed a 50% stake in Moat House Farm, making her the only landed Green Oireachtas member, but the Greens were not the only party with just a single rep farming away at weekends.

Sinn Féin also showed just the one – Claire Kerrane TD.

The job of farming organisations getting the message across to those in both Government and opposition benches depends a lot on how in-tune those sitting on the benches are with farming issues. The Dealer wonders the next chance the people have to go to the polls if this job will be made easier.