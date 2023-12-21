One of five wolves reintroduced to Colorado this week.

The Dealer notes this week that five grey wolves were released on to lands in the US state of Colorado, kicking off plans which will see between 30 and 50 wolves released over the coming years.

The move is going ahead after Coloradans voted to see the grey wolf reintroduced in 2020, despite cattle ranchers’ concerns for their livestock.

The Dealer just hopes that the GPS units fitted to the wolves don’t show up anywhere near the state’s live cribs until after the Christmas festivities.