I see that a blast of honorary doctorates have been handed out over the last week.

European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness received an honorary doctorate from University College Dublin (UCD), while the National Ploughing Association managing director Anna May McHugh will receive an honorary degree from the South East Technological University (SETU) later in the autumn.

McGuinness took the opportunity to congratulate the agriculture and food science students who also graduated that day.

Meanwhile, SETU acknowledged McHugh’s success in a male-dominated industry and her advocacy for women in agriculture.

When will I get my own honorary doctorate?