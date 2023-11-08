Tom Jordan, Michael Murphy and Tom McGuire in the office at Aurivo Mart, Balla, Co Mayo.

I see that popular mart manager Tom McGuire, manager of Aurivo Mart in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, has retired.

Tom spent 47 years working in Aurivo marts in the west of Ireland and worked under four chief executive officers.

He has seen a lot of changes in marts, one of the biggest being the transition to online selling during COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Resident DJ in Ballinrobe Mart, Ray Clarke, paid a special tribute to Tom on his last day at the mart. Tom hands over the reins to Teresa Gibsey, the new manager in Ballinrobe Mart.