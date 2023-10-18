I see that one of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s advisers is heading off to pastures new.
Donegal man Darran Brennan had a specific role in programme management with the minister.
A qualified solicitor, he also worked at Ibec for four years specialising in EU policy and environment policy. He’s heading off to Tirlán where he will take up a role in Government affairs with the milk processor. So that’s Lakeland and now Tirlán that will have an ex ministerial adviser.
