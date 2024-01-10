I hear that Minister McConalogue has kept politics as local as ever in appointing Co Donegal’s Ciaran O’Donnell as an adviser to look after his programme management.

O’Donnell will take over the job vacated by fellow Donegal man Darran Brennan.

Brennan has moved on to greener fields in Tirlán, taking up a Government affairs gig in Kilkenny.

Whatever about the gold, there must be some advice in them there hills. Alas, yet another snub for The Dealer when it comes to ministers appointing their inner circles.