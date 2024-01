The mart had been up for sale for €900,000 in 2022.

I see that the price tag for Portlaoise Mart was cut before the Christmas period. The mart had been up for sale for €900,000 in 2022. However, this was cut to €695,000 last month.

The new price tag is understood to make the site more attractive to buyers.

It will be interesting to see if there are any fresh offers on the property, which is on the Timahoe road just outside the town.

The site sits on 3.5ac, with the land zoned for general business use.