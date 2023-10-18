Word on the ground around Co Meath is that businessman Eamon Waters has gone sale agreed on the 564ac Brownstown Estate near Navan.
Local man Waters made his money in waste collection, establishing Panda Waste which became part of Beauparc Utilities and was sold to Australian giant Macquarie in 2021.
The Irish Times reported that Waters personally stood to gain some €367m from the sale. The asking price for Brownstown was €9m.
