Paddy Mangan's plan to donate 35,000 saplings a year is not aimed at the creation of new forests but to promote the establishment of groves or support the planting of individual trees.

A Co Meath farmer who donated almost 9,000 native Irish trees for planting in the run-up to Christmas aims to ramp up his ‘free’ afforestation drive in 2024 by donating 35,000 saplings.

In fact, The Dealer hears that Paddy Mangan from Oldcastle has set his sights on donating more than 30,000 saplings each year from now until 2030 and hopes to facilitate the planting of close to 250,000 trees by the end of the decade.

The Royal county native is in the process of purchasing 20,000 saplings to kickstart the initiative and is actively seeking backing from agribusiness firms and others to finance the planting drive.

Mangan is establishing a Facebook page and website to support the campaign.

While his Christmas planting drive sought to encourage individuals to plant batches of 20 trees, he is hoping that the current campaign will see farmers take batches of 100 trees, with clubs and community groups taking batches of up to 500 trees.

A team of 17 or 18 volunteers will deliver the trees around the country.

Given the Department of Agriculture’s floundering efforts to promote planting, it is great to see that individuals such as Paddy Mangan are working to keep the forestry flag flying.