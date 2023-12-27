Saw doctors are now eligible for general employment permits, the Department of Enterprise announced last week. I let out a guffaw when I first read it, with my first thoughts veering towards Tuam band the Saw Doctors looking for new members.
Alas, the lads are not looking for a new drummer or guitarist but the country needs saw doctors to sharpen saws. I wonder if any are needed in Joyce country or along the N17.
