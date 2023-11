NFU president Ninette Batters now finds herself dealing with Steve Barclay as DEFRA secretary.

I see Theresa Coffey, to no-one’s disappointment, has tendered her resignation as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary (DEFRA) in the UK.

While most famous for the sewage issues across England under her tenure, she was unpopular with farmers.

Steve Barclay now becomes the tenth DEFRA secretary in just 13 years.

By way of comparison, Ireland has had just six in the same period, three of those in the three mad months of the summer of 2020.