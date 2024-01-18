It is sure to be an interesting trip. \ Dewi jones

I see that three senior Teagasc managers, director Frank O’Mara and Teagasc board chair Liam Herlihy are jetting off to New Zealand on a fact-finding mission shortly.

They will meet with university researchers, advisers and farmers.

Two of the main focuses during the visit, I’m told, are to see the programmes being adopted in relation to water quality and climate change.

The visit comes as Minister of Resources in the new New Zealand government Shane Jones, said that “climate change policy in New Zealand has been driven by a small minority” and that “whatever work has been happening at the Ministry for the Environment ... that is now stopped.”

It’s sure to be an interesting trip, given those comments.