While it has often been commented to the The Dealer about his artistic flair, I feel I must warn you that I don’t paint sheds. I feel I must also warn you that the Irish Farmers Journal does not paint sheds. In other years flyers alleging that this publication has endorsed a painting company or two have done the rounds. We never have. With the blast of good weather in recent weeks, farmers have been getting sheds painted. I’d always be one for asking for references or looking at previous work before going with a company.
